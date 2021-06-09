Back by popular demand, the Eagles tribute band The Long Run will return to the Athens Theatre on Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12! Having first graced the Athens stage in 2012, each time they return to larger and larger houses as the word has spread about their authentic Eagles sound and outstanding performances.
Made up of Florida’s finest and most respected musicians, The Long Run has reproduced the sound that made the Eagles one of the most successful musical groups in rock ’n’ roll history.
The Long Run captures the energy, guitar technique and vocal harmonies of The Eagles; five voices blending together that will please even the most critical of Eagles fans. You won’t hear a tribute band this great till “Hell Freezes Over.”
The Long Run will perform at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. June 11 and 12, at the historic Athens Theatre, at 124 N. Florida Ave. in Downtown DeLand.
Socially distant tickets are priced at $35 for preferred reserved seating (rows A-E, downstairs center, and rows CC-DD balcony center), and $30 for general reserved seating.
Pairs of tickets are available online at the Athens Theatre’s website (www.AthensDeLand.com). Groups larger than two can reserve tickets by calling the box office at 386-736-1500.
Box-office hours are 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 1 ½ hours before live performances.
The Athens Theatre has taken extensive precautions to keep patrons, volunteers and performers safe. These safety measures can be found on the Athens Theatre’s website.