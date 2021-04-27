Choice flowers brighten Garden of the Month

It has been said that April showers bring May flowers, but April’s Garden of the Month has had an abundance of blooms all winter long. Steve Lahiff and his wife, Lisa, moved into their new home at 729 N. Florida Ave. in DeLand six months ago.
They quickly and expertly transformed it into a stunning display of color, using winter annuals as well as perennial flowers. This garden is a shining example of how one may add some much-needed flair to one’s landscape during the gloomy winter months.
Choice plantings include snapdragons, petunias, pansies and dianthus, all of which will surely perish over the course of our sweltering summer. However, gazing upon the cheerful blossoms on a dreary March morning conjures a glimmer of hope that spring is approaching.
Steve Lahiff recounts that he “caught the gardening bug” at a young age. His mother loved flowers, and his father kept the yard meticulously groomed at their home in southern Florida.
More than 50 years later, Steve’s passion continues to grow. His gardening enthusiasm is obvious and infectious. Apparently that gardening bug is highly contagious!
Lahiff is also the owner and operator of Gardens by Steve LLC. For more than 18 years, he has blessed our town with some iconic garden areas, the style of which is quite unique, and always eye-catching.
He would like to take this opportunity to offer “A special thanks to the community of DeLand, both residential and commercial, for allowing us to serve you as we have grown as a family and a business.”
In turn, the Garden Club of DeLand wishes to thank Steve and the Lahiff family for their hard work in creating this outstanding garden oasis.