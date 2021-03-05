‘Cash Unchained’ brings the music of the ‘Man in Black’ back to DeLand

Have you ever imagined experiencing all of Johnny Cash’s iconic songs in concert just the way you remembered them? From the early days with Sam Phillips at Sun Records, to the later years with Rick Rubin and American Recordings, “Cash Unchained” delivers a complete catalog of breathtaking music from one of the greatest country artists of all time. And Wednesday, March 10, is your chance to experience it live.
Johnny Cash may not have been the greatest singer or musical technician, but his sound was unforgettable. Steady like a train, sharp like a razor, with the perfect blend of country, rock ’n’ roll, and folk music, Cash paved the way for artists of all genres for years to come.
Without Johnny Cash, we wouldn’t have some of the finest music we’ve all enjoyed over the past six decades. Performing with some of the finest musicians from the state of Virginia, James Tamelcoff III captures Cash’s trademark baritone voice, while his band delivers the infectious, driving rhythm of the Tennessee Three.
“Cash Unchained” will perform at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at the historic Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave. in Downtown DeLand.
Socially distant tickets are priced at $35 for preferred reserved seating (rows A-E, downstairs center, and rows CC-DD balcony center) and $30 for general reserved seating. A $3-per-ticket processing charge and 6.5-percent sales tax will be added to each purchase.
Pairs of tickets are available online at the Athens Theatre’s website www.AthensDeLand.com, and groups larger than two can reserve tickets by calling the box office at 386-736-1500. Box-office hours are 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 1 1/2 hours before live performances.
The Athens Theatre has taken extensive precautions to keep patrons, volunteers and performers safe. These safety measures can be found on the Athens Theatre’s website.