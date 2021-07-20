This year’s DeLand Fall Festival of the Arts featured artist Lauren Austin has her works in a new quilting exhibit at the African American Museum of the Arts in DeLand. The exhibit, titled “The Story Quilters of Hannibal Square,” opened at the museum July 17, and features the work of several artists who have been meeting together at the Hannibal Square Heritage Center in Winter Park for about four years. They enjoy quilting and sewing, as well as socializing and learning new quilting techniques.
Other quilters whose work is on display in are Pamela Edwards, Doretha Smith, Pam Busey, Lisa Moore, Linda Alexander, Billie McCray and Shelley L. Abdur-Rahman.
The exhibit runs through Saturday, Oct. 2, at the African American Museum, 325 S. Clara Ave. in DeLand. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Admission is free, although donations are gladly accepted. For more information, call the museum at 386-736-4004.