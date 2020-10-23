During the month of November, visitors to the Enterprise Museum will be able to view an exhibition of impressionist works by artist Richard D. Colvin. Colvin’s works and experience as a museum professional span more than 30 years.
After moving to Florida in the mid-1960s, Colvin worked and studied with a series of mentors, including Barbara Bassett at the Art Workshop in Winter Park and Thomas F. Peterson at Rollins College, and through observing Central Florida’s legendary painters/printmakers Maury Hurt, Bill Orr, Jerry Raidiger, and many others. His greatest mentor in craftsmanship and spirit is his father, Ronald P. Colvin.
Richard continues to exercise his abilities in a variety of styles and mannerisms (in both painting and printmaking) and prefers to let the idea dictate the style and manner rather than external forces.
Two of his oil-on-canvas works, Wakulla Lodge and Mississippi Paddle Boat illustrate Colvin’s mastery of color and shading in capturing visual settings.
In the past two years, Colvin has continued in his art and has been teaching painting and printmaking.
He has also been an administrator at numerous museums and centers for the arts, such as the Cornell Fine Arts Museum at Rollins College in Winter Park, the Maitland Art Center, Lake Eustis Museum of Art, and the Mount Dora Center for the Arts, to name a few.
Colvin has judged several art festivals and has been an exhibitor at many of Central Florida’s art shows.
In addition to the Enterprise Museum exhibit, collections of Colvin’s work can be seen at the Leesburg Center for the Arts, the Cornell Fine Arts Museum at Rollins College, Florida Atlantic University, the Maitland Art Center, and in private collections.
The Enterprise Museum exhibit will be open during regular hours at the museum, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. Due to COVID, anyone wishing to have a private tour of the display is asked to call ahead to arrange the tour at 386-259-5900. The museum is at 360 Main St. in Enterprise. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.
— Cindy Sullivan is director of the Enterprise Museum.