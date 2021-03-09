'All Shook Up' With Elvis songs at DeLand High School

DeLand High School’s Hill Street Theatre is proud to announce our spring musical All Shook Up. Joe DiPietro’s play features the music of Elvis Presley. Classic songs like “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Love Me Tender” are just a couple of the King’s hits sure to bring back memories and inspire humming along. The story is based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.
Set in Anywhere, USA, in 1955, All Shook Up tells the story of Chad (played by Lorenzo Richardson), a traveling roustabout who arrives at a run-down, depressed town looking to shake things up. With a guitar on his back and a song in his heart, Chad manages to stir the affections of Natalie (Parker Hixson), a young lady who works as a mechanic in her father’s garage. Her hopes for romance are short-lived, when Chad meets and falls for Sandra (Kendall Morreale), the town’s museum curator.
Natalie’s best friend, Dennis (Mark Leavitt), becomes Chad’s sidekick. It is through Dennis that Natalie gets the brilliant idea that she believes will get her closer to Chad.
The town’s only bar is Sylvia’s Honky Tonk, owned and operated by Sylvia (Bella Pupello) and her 16-year-old daughter, Lorraine (Brihanna Gaytan). Here we meet the locals, like Natalie’s father, Jim (Hunter Wilkes), who is looking for love in all the wrong places.
Everyone in the town is suffering from a hard economy, a loss of love and no interest in music, dancing or having a good time, other than drinking themselves to boredom. This is perpetuated by the ridiculous rules of the town’s mayor, Matilda (Teresa Norton) and her silent sheriff, Earl (Myles Mattocks).
Everything runs according to Matilda’s plans until Chad comes along singing his songs and doing his characteristic dance moves that shock the adults and mesmerize the teens!
On his way to military school, Matilda’s son, Dean (Ben Fontanez), falls in love with Lorraine, causing tensions between him and his mother that trickle down into the town and everyone becomes … All Shook Up!
This play takes a look at the social issues surrounding American life in 1955. Segregation, the separation of the social classes, gender inequality and sexual preference are some of the major themes throughout the play. Only the power of music can transform our lives.
DeLand High School Chorus Director Ross Cawthon prepared our singers, and Victoria Rathbun, music teacher at Manatee Cove Elementary School, will be conducting our amazing DeLand High School Jazz Band.
Monica Leimer, director of bands, taught the score. Choreography is by Heather Gleason and our student choreographers. Technical direction is by Aaron Goldy, the show’s stage manager is senior Chiara Lopez, and the whole thing is directed by Jenny Sejansky.
Showtime is 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, March 17-19, in the school auditorium. Pre-show tickets will be for sale online at www. showtix4u.com/event-details/48493, and at the door on the nights of the shows. All tickets cost $10.
The school is at 800 N. Hill Ave.
Please remain masked while enjoying our show. Seating is socially distanced for a safe, entertaining performance.