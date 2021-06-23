Rita Harman was born in New York City on June 19, 1919, and now lives at Sterling Court in Deltona as of January 2020.
Her father, who was a union lather working in construction, helped build the Mathews Flats in Queens, New York. They eventually moved into those buildings.
Following frequent visits to her uncle on Long Island, Harman eventually lived there herself. She then moved to Florida in 1985 with her second husband, Russell Harman, who sadly passed away in 1989.
Throughout her life, she has loved playing golf. She now frequently enjoys playing bridge and bingo to keep active.
Harman has one son with her first husband, Francis Bujincki, who tragically passed away after 24 years of marriage. She also has two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
As her 102nd birthday approached, Harman was asked about her secret to a long life.
“Don’t be a couch potato!” she said.
Sterling Court wishes Harman a happy 102nd birthday.
